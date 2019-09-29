Global UV Disinfection Market 2019: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2023

The key objective of this “UV Disinfection Market” is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep studies and analysis were done during the preparation of this report. this report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth.

UV Disinfection market size will grow from USD 2.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 0.1373. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.The major drivers for the market include stringent government regulations pertaining to UV disinfection, increase in preference among end users toward technologically advanced disinfection solution, and environmentally friendly composition of UV systems.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

By Market Players:

Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Halma, Calgon, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Evoqua Water Technologies, Advanced UV, American Ultraviolet, Atlantium Technologies, UV-Technik, Lumalier, Ceasa, Lit Company, Ozonia, Alfaa UV, UV Pure, Ultraaqua, Australian Ultra Violet Services, Aqualine Ii Water Systems, Sita,

By Product Type:

UV Lamp, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, Controller Unit,

Major applications are as follows:

Water, Process Water, Air, Surface,

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

