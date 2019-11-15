Global UV Metallized Caps and Closures Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Plastic caps and closures are used for the packaging of different cosmetics, fragrance, and skincare products such as lipsticks, perfume bottles, moisturizers, make-up kits, and others. The metallization of these plastic caps and closures is generally done through physical vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering. In order to protect the metallized layer and hide imperfections created on the surface of plastic caps and closures during the production process, ultraviolet (UV) curable coat is applied on them.

Globally, Europe has been accounting for the highest revenue in the UV metallized caps and closures market.

Albea Beauty Holdings

RPC Group

HCP Packaging

Essel Propack

Politech

Lumson

Hangzhou Zhenhua Daily Chemicals Glass

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Cosmetics

Food and beverage