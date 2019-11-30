Global V Belt Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

V-belts were developed in early days of automobile innovation to improve belt reliability and torque transmission from the crankshaft to rotating assemblies..

V Belt Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Belt Technologies

Contitech

Sanmen Fuwei Rubber Belt Manufacturing

Mitsuboshi Belting

Goodyear Rubber Products

Volta Belting Technology

Optibelt

Bando

Zhejiang Jinjiu Rubber Belt

TEXROPE and many more. V Belt Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the V Belt Market can be Split into:

Rubber

Polymer

Neoprene

Urethane synthetic materials. By Applications, the V Belt Market can be Split into:

Paper And Pulp

Cement

Power And Energy

Food And Beverage

Agricultural

Automotive