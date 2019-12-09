Global V-belts Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

V-belt is a belt of V-shaped cross section engaging a V-shaped groove in a pulley for wedging and better traction.

V-Belts are friction based power or torque transmitters. The power is transmitted from one pulley to the other by means of the friction between the belt and pulley. The rubber used as the base material plays a very vital role in this. This is quite similar to the friction between the Tyre and road in the automobiles that enables the automobiles to move on the road.

The V-Belt is called so because of its cross section. The cross section of a V-Belt is similar to that of the letter âVâ.Continental Corporation ranks the first in terms of sales share in Indian market of V-belts, occupies 8.70% of the Indian market share in 2016; While, Sanlux, with a market share of 7.97%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 31.53% of the Indian market in 2016.

Continental Corporation ranks the first in terms of sales share in global market of V-belts, occupies 14.68% of the global market share in 2016; While, Gates, with a market share of 14.27%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 30.71% of the global market in 2016.

Get Sample PDF Copy of V-belts Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814296

The report outlines the competitive framework of the V-belts Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global V-belts Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

N.K. Enterprises

Dharamshila Belting

Navyug

Flexer Rubbers

Mitsuboshi

Gates

Fenner Drives

Continental Corporation

Beha

Optibelt

Sanlux

Sanwei V-belts Market by Types

A Type

B Type

C Type

D Type

Others V-belts Market by Applications

Automotive

Industrial

Agricultural