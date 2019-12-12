Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global "Vaccine Adjuvants Market" Research Report for 2019-2024.

About Vaccine Adjuvants:

An adjuvant is a substance that is formulated as part of a vaccine to enhance its ability to induce protection against infection. Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immunogenicity of highly purified antigens that have insufficient immunostimulatory capabilities, and have been used in human vaccines for more than 90 years. And many vaccines also contain an adjuvant or adjuvant combination: these are substances added to vaccines specifically because of their immune enhancing effects. Adjuvants were initially used to counter the poor immunogenic potential of highly purified antigens. In recent years their role has expanded as our understanding of the immunology of vaccination has grown.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Manufactures:

SEPPIC

SDA BIO

Brenntag Biosector

SPI Pharma

MVP Laboratories

Tj Kaiwei

Novavax

Zhuoyue

Aphios

GSK

CSL Limited

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Types:

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Applications:

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications

Commercial Applications)

Human Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications

Human Vaccine Adjuvants (Research Applications

Commercial Applications)

The classification of vaccine adjuvants includes veterinary vaccine adjuvants and human vaccine adjuvants. And the proportion of human vaccine adjuvants in 2016 is about 52.4%. The veterinary vaccine adjuvants in 2015 are about 47.6%.

The classification of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants includes Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Others. And the proportion of Intramuscular in 2016 is about 56.3%. The Subcutaneous in 2016 is about 29%.

The classification of Human Vaccine Adjuvants includes Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Others. And the proportion of Intramuscular in 2016 is about 55.5%. The Subcutaneous in 2016 is about 28.8%.

The worldwide market for Vaccine Adjuvants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.