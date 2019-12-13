 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Vaccine Refrigerators

GlobalVaccine Refrigerators Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vaccine Refrigerators market size.

About Vaccine Refrigerators:

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2Â°to 8Â°.

Top Key Players of Vaccine Refrigerators Market:

  • Panasonic
  • Dometic
  • Haier
  • Helmer
  • SO-LOW
  • Follett
  • Standex
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Dulas
  • Vestfrost Solutions
  • Migali Scientific
  • Felix Storch
  • Indrel
  • SunDanzer
  • Sun Frost
  • Sure Chill
  • Woodley

    Major Types covered in the Vaccine Refrigerators Market report are:

  • Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators
  • Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

    Major Applications covered in the Vaccine Refrigerators Market report are:

  • Hospitals
  • Epidemic Prevention Station
  • Others

    Scope of Vaccine Refrigerators Market:

  • In the last several years, global market of vaccine refrigerators developed stably, with an average growth rate of 5.48%. In 2016, global revenue of vaccine refrigerators is nearly 123 M USD; the actual sales are about 99 K Unit.
  • The global average price of vaccine refrigerators is in the decreasing trend, from 1347 USD/L in 2011 to 1240 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of vaccine refrigerators includes Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators and Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators. The proportion of Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in a slight decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Vaccine Refrigerators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vaccine Refrigerators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vaccine Refrigerators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vaccine Refrigerators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vaccine Refrigerators in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vaccine Refrigerators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vaccine Refrigerators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vaccine Refrigerators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vaccine Refrigerators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Vaccine Refrigerators Market Report pages: 135

    Joann Wilson
