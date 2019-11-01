Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13802100

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies. The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the Vacora® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the companys Mammotome® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

… Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market by Types

9-12G

<9G

>12G Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market by Applications

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes