Global Vacuum Coating Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Report gives deep analysis of "Vacuum Coating Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

When coating materials are heated in vacuum, they are evaporated and formed as thin films on substrate surfaces. Such processes are called vacuum coating. Vacuum deposition or vacuum coating is a family of processes used to deposit layers of material atom-by-atom or molecule-by-molecule on a solid surface. These processes operate at pressures well below atmospheric pressure. The deposited layers can range from a thickness of one atom up to millimeters, forming freestanding structures. Multiple layers of different materials can be used, for example to form optical coatings. The process can be qualified based on the vapor source; physical vapor deposition uses a liquid or solid source and chemical vapor deposition uses a chemical vapor

Applied Materials

BÃ¼hler

Oerlikon

Von Ardenne

Shincron

ULVAC

KDF

Denton Vacuum

Veeco Instruments

IHI

CVD Equipment Corporation

BOBST

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Semicore Vacuum Coating Market Segmentation Market by Type

Vacuum Evaporation Coating Machine

Vacuum Sputtering Coating Machine

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Coating Machine

Others Market by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Optical & Glass

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]