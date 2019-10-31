 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Vacuum Degasser Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Vacuum

GlobalVacuum Degasser Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Vacuum Degassers is a kind of device used in drilling to remove gasses from drilling fluid which could otherwise form bubbles. The form of vacuum degasser can be horizontal, vertical or round vessel. A vacuum action is created to pull in the gas cut mud. When the liquid enters the tank it will flow and be distributed to a layer of internal baffle plates designed for the mud to flow in thin laminar film and is exposed to a vacuum that forces the gas to escape and break out of the mud. The vacuum pump moves the escaping gas from the vessel discharging it to the rig’s flare or environmental control system. Nowadays, vacuum degassers are very specific products for their detailed utility on different area, their sizes and capacities are quite different from each other.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Vacuum Degasser market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Vacuum Degasser in 2016.
In the industry, M-I Swaco profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Reflex and IMI (Hydronic Engineering) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 39.41%, 14.85% and 9.90% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Vacuum Degasser technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • M-I Swaco
  • Reflex
  • IMI(Hydronic Engineering)
  • Spirotech
  • Elgin
  • Derrick
  • TSC Group
  • Flacmo
  • GN Solids Control Co.
  • Ltd
  • DC Solid Control

    Vacuum Degasser Market by Types

  • Commercial Vacuum Degasser Tank
  • Gigantic Industrialized Degasser
  • Others

    Vacuum Degasser Market by Applications

  • Heating
  • Chilled Water and Solar Systems
  • Oil/Gas Mining
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Vacuum Degasser Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Vacuum Degasser Segment by Type

    2.3 Vacuum Degasser Consumption by Type

    2.4 Vacuum Degasser Segment by Application

    2.5 Vacuum Degasser Consumption by Application

    3 Global Vacuum Degasser by Players

    3.1 Global Vacuum Degasser Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Vacuum Degasser Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Vacuum Degasser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 137

