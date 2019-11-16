Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated.

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 timeâs lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.

The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses.

The vacuum insulation panel products are mainly used in building, refrigeration storage and home appliance field. The applications have been very mature in the developed countries, such as USA, Japan and European countries. The major applications of VIP products are different, like in European countries, more VIP products are used in building fields, while in China, most of VIP products are used in home appliance fields. In building fields, the VIPs are mainly consumed by the developed countries, like Western countries, USA, Japan etc.; in home appliance fields, the VIPs products are mainly consumed by China, Europe, USA, Japan and Korea etc.

The giants that dominate the VIP market, especially in high-end products, like Va-Q-Tec, Panasonic, LG Hausys, Turna, ThermoCor, Porextherm, Etex Group (Promat and Marley Eternit) and Kingspan Insulation etc. The Chinese manufacturers mainly manufacture the low-end products, short lifetime and low price, like Fujian SuperTech, Weiaipu New Materials, Qingdao Creek, Yinxing Electric etc.

Globally, vacuum insulation panel industry concentration is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe. And the key manufacturers are mainly located in Europe, USA, Japan Korea and China. In China and Korea, the VIP history is relatively short, especially in Korea, the manufacturers started to produce VIP date from 2009, and in China, most manufacturers also produced VIP products after 2009.

The market has developed rapidly in the past several years, and the market demand is stable and it will have an enormous space for development in future, especially in developing countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asian Nations etc. Along with the power-saving and environmental -protection requirements of the world, it expected that the market demand will increase rapidly in the future.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

