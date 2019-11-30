 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Vacuum Skin Packaging

Global “Vacuum Skin Packaging Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Vacuum Skin Packaging:

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Manufactures: 

  • Sealed Air
  • Bemis Company
  • Winpak Ltd.
  • Linpac Packaging
  • MULTIVAC
  • Dupont
  • G. Mondini
  • Schur Flexibles
  • Plastopil Hazorea
  • Quinn Packaging
  • Clondalkin Group

  • Major Classification:

  • PE
  • PP
  • PA
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Meat and Poultry
  • Seafood
  • Dairy Products
  • Fresh Produce
  • Ready Meals

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 33%, followed by Europe with 29.8%. APACâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.7%.
  • The worldwide market for Vacuum Skin Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Vacuum Skin Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Vacuum Skin Packaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vacuum Skin Packaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vacuum Skin Packaging in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Vacuum Skin Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Vacuum Skin Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Vacuum Skin Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vacuum Skin Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 123

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.