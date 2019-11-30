Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Vacuum Skin Packaging Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Vacuum Skin Packaging:

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Manufactures:

Sealed Air

Bemis Company

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

Dupont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging

Clondalkin Group

Major Classification:

PE

PP

PA

Others Major Applications:

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 33%, followed by Europe with 29.8%. APACâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.7%.

The worldwide market for Vacuum Skin Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.