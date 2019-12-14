Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global "Polyethylene Oxide Market" growing demand for Polyethylene Oxide market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

Polyethylene oxide (PEO) is a non-ionic, high molecular weight polymer with good water solubility and heat formative. PEO was first obtained by Staudinger and Lonmann in 1933 with the molecular weight above 100,000, and then first put into industrial production by Union Carbide Corporation in 1958.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Dow Chemical(US)

Sumitomo Seika(JP)

Meisei Chemical Works(JP)

Basf(DE)

Shanghai Liansheng Chemical(CN)

Jilin Xingyun Chemical(CN)

Zibo Kaiyuan(CN)

Global Fine Chemical(CN)

Yuntian Synthetic Material(CN) Polyethylene Oxide Market Segmentation Market by Application

Pulp & Paper

Paint

Textile & Fabrics

Construction & Building

Ecology

Ceramics

Machinery & Metals

Resins

Batteries

Home products

Market by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]