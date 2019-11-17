Global Vaginal Pessary Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Vaginal Pessary Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Vaginal Pessary Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13827598

Pessary is device inserted into the vagina to support sagging organs that have dropped down (prolapsed) or to help control urine leakage.

To treat POP, vaginal mesh is a medical device that is used to provide extra support when repairing weakened or damaged vaginal wall. Surgery can be done through the abdomen (transabdominal) or through the vagina (transvaginal).The global production volume of vaginal pessary was 9305 K Units in 2016. The two regions are expected to dominate both the production and consumption of vaginal pessary in the years to come. Overall, the vaginal pessary products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of vaginal pessary are high, resulting in fewer manufacturing enterprises. For vaginal pessary market, the key players are CooperSurgical, MedGyn and Personal Medical Corp. The market of vaginal Pessary is more separated, with the top four players takes 37.53% of global production market share in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of vaginal pessary has slightly increased and we expect the price will keep increase slightly as the growing of raw material cost.

The application of vaginal pessary can be broadly classified as Stress Urinary Incontinence, Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse in terms of function. Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse is the major application of vaginal pessary which takes consumption share of 75.68% in 2016. Vaginal pessary can also replace surgery in Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse occasions. Polypropylene mesh (PPM) was never shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Although PPM had been used for decades in the treatment of abdominal hernias, it was dangerous to assume that it would be fine to use in the vagina. Generally, vaginal pessary is the most safe way for Pelvic Organ Prolapse in the current situation.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin Vaginal Pessary Market by Types

Ring Pessary

Shelf Pessary Vaginal Pessary Market by Applications

Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence