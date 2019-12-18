Global Vanillin Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Vanillin Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Vanillin is a phenolic aldehyde, which is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H8O3. Its functional groupsinclude aldehyde, hydroxyl, and ether. It is the primary component of the extract of the vanilla bean. Synthetic vanillin, instead of natural vanilla extract, is now more often used as a flavoring agent in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Vanillin is an essential aromatic compound extensively used to enhance the aroma and flavor of the different end-use products. Vanilla beans constitute pleasant smell, that occurs naturally in vanilla beans. It is widely used as flavoring agent in food products and aromatic additives for incense, perfumes, medicines, candles, and air fresheners. Due to an ability to enhance flavor in food products coupled with low-calorie content and high availability of antioxidants in vanillin, its demand from food & beverage segment is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Food & beverage accounted as the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Growing demand for variety food products is encouraging manufacturers to produce vanillin products from a sustainable source.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rhodia (Solvay)

Borregaard

EVOLVA

Wanglong Tech

Jiaxing Zhonghua

Liaoning Shixing

Shanghai Xinjia

Zibo Svolei Vanillin Market by Types

Natural Vanillin

Chemically Synthesized Vanillin

Biology Vanillin Vanillin Market by Applications

Food & Beverage

Fragrances