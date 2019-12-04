Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

HPMC Capsules are two-piece capsules made from cellulosic raw materials that satisfy vegetarian, religion, cultural and policy needs. These vegetable capsules are an attractive, all natural dosage form that retain all the advantages – easy to swallow, effectively mask taste and odor, and allow product visibility. These capsules are also starch-free, gluten-free and preservative-free, and meet the strict dietary needs of customers that choose a vegetarian lifestyle. HPMC (Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) capsules have been developed for both Health Supplements products and Nutraceutical.

Currently, the main type of soft vegetarian capsules is plant polysaccharides type, and empty vegetarian capsules is HPMC, Pulullan polysaccharide is still a type of conception according to our interview with Capsugel. The main application of softgel capsule is health supplements, but for HPMC capsule, it is pharmaceutical industry.

The vegetarian capsules can divided into two products, i.e. softgels and empty capsules, the softgels price is relatively high and the empty one is lower.

The price of softgel capusles is followed a declined trend. While the HPMC products is much stable, and get a slight upturn, thought its price is the lowest in the all types of vegetarian capsules.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Capsugel

ACG Associated Capsules

Qualicaps

Shanxi GS Capsule

CapsCanada

Suheung Capsule

Qingdao Capsule

Lefan Capsule

Sunil Healthcare Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market by Types

HPMC with gelling agent

HPMC without gelling agent Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements