Global Vegetable Parchment Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.

On the basis of type, the vegetable parchment market is segmented into plain vegetable parchment and siliconized genuine vegetable parchment. The siliconized genuine vegetable parchment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2015.

End-users, included in this market are packing, printed matter, textile, other industry. The packing application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015.

Based on regions, the global vegetable parchment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ahlstrom

Corex Group

Pudumjee Group

BRANOpac

Taian Baichuan Paper

Tanco

Dispapali

Scan Holdings

McNairn Packaging

AMOL Group

Tianming Paper

The Foodwrap Co

Vegetable Parchment Market by Types

Plain Vegetable Parchment

Vegetable Parchment Market by Applications

Packing

Printed Matter

Textile