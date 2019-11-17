 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Vehicle Leasing Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Vehicle Leasing

Global “Vehicle Leasing Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vehicle Leasing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vehicle Leasing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Enterprise
  • Hertz
  • Avis Budget
  • ALD Automotive
  • Arval
  • Sixt
  • Europcar
  • Localiza
  • Unidas
  • CAR Inc.
  • Shouqi Zuche
  • Goldcar
  • Movida
  • Fox Rent A Car
  • Ehi Car Services
  • U-Save
  • Yestock Car Rental

    The report provides a basic overview of the Vehicle Leasing industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Vehicle Leasing Market Types:

  • Business Leasing
  • Leisure Leasing

    Vehicle Leasing Market Applications:

  • Airport
  • Off-Airport

    Finally, the Vehicle Leasing market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Vehicle Leasing market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • APAC is the emerging market for vehicle leasing, APAC maintains double-digit growth rate of revenue during 2014-2018. The revenue of APAC is expected to reach 17.02 billion USD in the end of 2018. Among the APAC regions, China occupied the largest market, with the market share of 26% and still keep a high growth in the future.
  • The global Vehicle Leasing market is valued at 73400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 113100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vehicle Leasing.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Vehicle Leasing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vehicle Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

    No.of Pages: 135

