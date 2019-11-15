 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Veneer Sheet Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

November 15, 2019

Veneer Sheet

Global “Veneer Sheet Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Veneer Sheet in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Veneer Sheet Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Samling Group
  • Samko Timber
  • Oakwood Veneer
  • CenturyPly
  • Greenlam Industries
  • UPMÂ 
  • Flexible Materials
  • Cedan Industries
  • Pearlman Veneers
  • Herzog Veneers
  • TURAKHIA OVERSEAS
  • FormWood Industries
  • SR Wood

    The report provides a basic overview of the Veneer Sheet industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Veneer Sheet Market Types:

  • Natural Veneer Sheets
  • Dyed Veneer Sheets

    Veneer Sheet Market Applications:

  • Furniture
  • Construction
  • Others

    Finally, the Veneer Sheet market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Veneer Sheet market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 41% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • The worldwide market for Veneer Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 7130 million US$ in 2024, from 6410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Veneer Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 122

