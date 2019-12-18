Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Veno-Arterial ECMO System market size.

About Veno-Arterial ECMO System:

Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. Veno-Arterial ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since Veno-Arterial ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

Top Key Players of Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market:

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Sorin Group

Terumo

Xenios AG

Major Types covered in the Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market report are:

Portable Type

Major Applications covered in the Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market report are:

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult Scope of Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market:

Europe region is the largest supplier of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, enjoying production market share nearly 36% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo and Xenios are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Veno-Arterial ECMO System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.