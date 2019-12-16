Global Ventilation Grills Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Ventilation Grills Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Ventilation Grills market size.

About Ventilation Grills:

Ventilation grilles are intended for building purposes to cover construction openings and ventilate flats, attics and basements. There are also single-purpose grilles such as ventilation grilles for doors.

Top Key Players of Ventilation Grills Market:

Trox

Systemair

Imeksan Hvac Company

Roccheggiani Spa

Dospel

Aldes

Stivi

Rf-T

Kemtron

VENTS

GDL

TANGRA Ltd

FLÃKT WOODS

Waterloo

ALLVENT Ventilation Products

HACO

Major Types covered in the Ventilation Grills Market report are:

Plastic

Metal

Wood Major Applications covered in the Ventilation Grills Market report are:

Family

Office

Others Scope of Ventilation Grills Market:

Currently, some companies sell ventilation grills. The main market players are Trox, Systemair,

Imeksan Hvac company, Roccheggiani Spa, Dospel, Aldes, etc. The global production of ventilation grills increased from 3111.32 K Units in 2011 to 3514.62 K Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Ventilation grills are classified by raw materials in this report. Metal ventilation grills are the most used in the world which occupies 43.89% in 2015.

Ventilation grills are widely used in many places including family, offices and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 26.64% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 35.07% is for offices in 2015.

The revenue of ventilation grills will still increase for next years.

The worldwide market for Ventilation Grills is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ventilation Grills in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.