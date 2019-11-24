 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Vessel Traffic Services (VTS)

Global “Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Signalis
  • Indra Company
  • Saab
  • Kongsberg
  • Transas
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Keiki
  • Frequentis
  • Vissim AS
  • SRT

    The report provides a basic overview of the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Types:

  • INS and NAS
  • TOS
  • Others

    Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Applications:

  • Port Service
  • Coastal Service
  • Other

    Finally, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the vessel traffic services market to approach these areas. North America will account for the highest sales in 2023, but developing countries has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, Brazil and Southeast Asia, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
  • The global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market is valued at 260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 360 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

