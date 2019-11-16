Global Veterinary Drugs Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Veterinary medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease, disorder and injury in non-human animals. The scope of veterinary medicine is wide, covering all animal species, both domesticated and wild, with a wide range of conditions which can affect different species..

Veterinary Drugs Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company)

Ceva Sant Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Vetoquinol

and many more. Veterinary Drugs Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Veterinary Drugs Market can be Split into:

Anti-Infective

Anti-Inflammatory

Parasiticides

Others. By Applications, the Veterinary Drugs Market can be Split into:

Companion Animal