Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

December 13, 2019

Veterinary Feed Additives

GlobalVeterinary Feed Additives Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Veterinary Feed Additives market size.

About Veterinary Feed Additives:

Veterinary Feed Additives which are used for feeding the Swine Feeds, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Veterinary Feed Additives plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.

Top Key Players of Veterinary Feed Additives Market:

  • Evonik
  • DuPont
  • DSM
  • Adisseo
  • BASF
  • ADM
  • Nutreco
  • Charoen Pokphand Group
  • Cargill
  • Sumitomo
  • Chemical
  • Kemin Industries
  • Biomin
  • Alltech
  • Addcon
  • Bio Agri Mix

    Major Types covered in the Veterinary Feed Additives Market report are:

  • Minerals
  • Amino Acids
  • Vitamins
  • Enzymes
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Veterinary Feed Additives Market report are:

  • Cattle Feeds
  • Sheep Feeds
  • Swine Feeds
  • Other Feeds

    Scope of Veterinary Feed Additives Market:

  • In global market, the production of veterinary feed additives increases from 8848 K MT in 2012 to 10115 K MT in 2016. China is the worlds largest feed market. In 2016, the global veterinary feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 30.27% of global veterinary feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of veterinary feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe.
  • Europe was the largest regional market for veterinary feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 5335 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.
  • In application, veterinary feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 48% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.
  • The worldwide market for Veterinary Feed Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million US$ in 2024, from 16100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Veterinary Feed Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Veterinary Feed Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Veterinary Feed Additives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Veterinary Feed Additives in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Veterinary Feed Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Veterinary Feed Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Veterinary Feed Additives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Veterinary Feed Additives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Veterinary Feed Additives Market Report pages: 138

