Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Veterinary Feed Additives which are used for feeding the Swine Feeds, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Veterinary Feed Additives plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.
In global market, the production of veterinary feed additives increases from 8848 K MT in 2012 to 10115 K MT in 2016. China is the worlds largest feed market. In 2016, the global veterinary feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 30.27% of global veterinary feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of veterinary feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe.
Europe was the largest regional market for veterinary feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 5335 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.
In application, veterinary feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 48% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Veterinary Feed Additives Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Evonik
Veterinary Feed Additives Market by Types
Veterinary Feed Additives Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Veterinary Feed Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Veterinary Feed Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Veterinary Feed Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Veterinary Feed Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Veterinary Feed Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
