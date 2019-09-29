Global Veterinary Imaging Market 2019 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2023

Global "Veterinary Imaging Market" Report 2018 analysing the current situation of the Market.

Veterinary Imaging market size will grow from USD 1.55 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.31 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.91%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Significant growth in the population of small companion as well as large animals, rising demand for pet insurance along with increasing animal healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners are the major drivers for the growth of the veterinary imaging market. Other factors such as the launch of innovative products that offer rapid and accurate results such as portable imaging modalities and rising demand for animal-derived food products are also contributing to the growth of the this market.

By Market Players:

GE Healthcare (A Division of General Electric Company), Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Excelsior Union Limited (Mindray Medical International Limited), Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc.), Esaote SpA, Canon Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation), Idexx Laboratories, Inc., VCA Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, BCF Technology, Ltd.,

By Product Type:

Radiography (X-Ray) Systems, Veterinary Imaging Reagents, Veterinary Software,

Major applications are as follows:

Clinics, Hospitals, Academic Institutions,

Region Segmentation of Veterinary Imaging Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Content of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Veterinary Imaging Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Product

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.5 Brief Introduction by Major Distribution channel

1.5.1 Wholesalers

1.5.2 Retailers

1.5.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.5.4 Online Retail

1.6 Brief Introduction by Major

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

