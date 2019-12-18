Global Veterinary Products for Companion Animals Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

In this report, we study the Veterinary Products for Companion Animals mainly medicines, vaccines and others.Some of the most popular companion animals are likely dogs and cats; other animals commonly kept may include pigs, red foxes, ferrets, and rabbits; rodents such as gerbils, hamsters, chinchillas, fancy rats, and guinea pigs; avian pets, such as canaries, parrots, and fowl; reptile pets, such as turtles, lizards and snakes; aquatic pets, such as fish, freshwater and saltwater aquatic snails, frogs; arthropod pets, such as tarantulas and hermit crabs, and many other species.

Companion animals (dogs, cats, and horses) have come to play an important part in the lives of many people. They provide companionship and a sense of responsibility, demand care and attention, and respond with affection.

At present, the market is developing rapidly and the key players include Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Virbac, etc.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 42.6% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 30.2%. China is the region with high growth potential; from 2012 to 2016 the CAGR of China is around 15%.

The worldwide market for Veterinary Products for Companion Animals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 18500 million US$ in 2024, from 13500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.