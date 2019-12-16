Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Vinyl Ester Resins Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Vinyl Ester Resins Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Vinyl Ester Resins Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Vinyl Ester Resins globally.

About Vinyl Ester Resins:

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 35â45 percent content by weight.

Vinyl Ester Resins Market Manufactures:

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Vinyl Ester Resins Market Types:

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester Vinyl Ester Resins Market Applications:

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

Other

The upstream of Vinyl Ester Resins industry is Bisphenol A, epoxy resin, methacrylic acid, maleic anhydride, styrene and so on. Since raw material are most commodities, and most manufacturers can achieve part of the internal supply of raw materials, although raw material ratio in the manufacturing cost is relatively high, in general, bargaining power of raw material enterprises is weak. Vinyl Ester Resins industry downstream industry is wide, the mainly fields are fiber reinforce plastic (FRP), button and coating. FRP Products is the largest application of Vinyl Ester Resins with market share of 56.42% in 2016.

