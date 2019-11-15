Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GELEST

PCC group

Milliken Chemical

Siltech Corporation.

AB Specialty Silicones

Finetech Industry Limited

United Chemical

Shandong Dayi Chemical

YZHY XC

Runhe

BlueStar

Wynca

DyStar

BRB International The report provides a basic overview of the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Types:

Viscosity (â¤500ï¼

Viscosity (500-5000)

Viscosity (ï¼5000ï¼ Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Applications:

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)

LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

In 2017, the global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is led by China, capturing about 40.85% of global vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 37.63% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane are concentrated in China. DyStar is the world leader, holding 12.13% production market share in 2017.

North America was the largest regional consumption market for vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane, with revenue exceeding USD 128.80 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to the downstream. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 2.24% from 2017 to 2024.

North America s and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 0.84% and 1.98% from 2017 to 2024, respectively.

In application, vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane downstream is wide and recently vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of HTV and LSR. Globally, the vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane market is mainly driven by growing demand for LSR which accounts for nearly 65.71% of total downstream consumption of vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane.

The worldwide market for Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.