Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester market size.

About Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester:

Vinylphosphonic acid and vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester are produced in chloride free processes and are supplied in a high quality with two different water contents. Vinylphosphonic acid (VPA), its polymers and copolymers has outstanding properties in several application areas due to the presence of both lipophilic and hydrophilic functionalities in one molecule. These products are particularly suitable for the improvement of material properties and surfaces such as coatings, corrosion inhibition and additives for dispersions.

Top Key Players of Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market:

uticals

BASF

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13997176 Major Types covered in the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market report are:

Purity: 97-98%

Purityâ¥98% Major Applications covered in the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market report are:

Coating

Lithography

Construction Chemicals

Corrosion Inhibitor

Others Scope of Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market:

Vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester is mainly used in coating, lithography, construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor industry. During them, coating industry is the leading consumption region, which consumed 24454 Kg in 2017 with a consumption share of 40.88%. Construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor separately consumed 9571 and 13240 Kg in 2017.

The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 4930 million US$ in 2024, from 3390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.