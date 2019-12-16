Global Virtual Care Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global "Virtual Care Market" 2020-2024

Virtual care is a method that includes the treatment of patients suffering from routine healthcare issues with the help of video, audio or written communication..

Virtual Care Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Teladoc

Americal Well

AT&T

MDLIVE

AMD Global Telemedicine

Koninklijke Philips

CHI Health

United HealthCare Services

THA Group

Synzi and many more. Virtual Care Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Virtual Care Market can be Split into:

Hardware Devices

Software System. By Applications, the Virtual Care Market can be Split into:

Pharmacies

Hospitals