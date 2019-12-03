Global Viscose Fiber Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Viscose fiber was the first manufactures fiber. It is made from purified cellulose and produced from specially processed wood pulp (or cotton pulp, bamboo pulp). Viscose is very similar to cotton and silk. It is a fine and soft material commonly used in clothing, textiles and others.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber Viscose Fiber Market Segmentation Market by Type

Viscose Filament Yarn

Viscose Staple Fiber Market by Application

Clothing

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

Industry Textile

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]