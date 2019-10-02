Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global "Viscose Staple Fiber Market" report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Viscose Staple Fiber industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application.

Viscose Staple Fiber Market Dominating Key Players:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

About Viscose Staple Fiber: Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.

Viscose Staple Fiber Market Types:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Other Viscose Staple Fiber Market Applications:

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile