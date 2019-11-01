Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

The Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement it is used to prevent and treat riboflavin deficiency and prevent migraines. It can be used as a therapeutic mouth, eyes and genital inflammation APIs. Riboflavin application is very extensive in the clinical treatment, food industry, feed industry and has important value in cosmetic industry and so on.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Key Players:

Guangji Pharmaceutical

DSM

BASF

Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals

NB GROUP Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Types:

Content 80% Vitamin B2

Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2

Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2 Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Applications:

Feed Additives

Food Additives

Major Highlights of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market report: Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

China market price of riboflavin is expected to enlarger in recent years. With long-term over-supply of riboflavin, the future price trend depends on the inventories of leading companies.

The most widely used riboflavin include: Content 80% Vitamin B2, Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2 and Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2. For Content 80% Vitamin B2, it mainly used in feed additives and account for about 68.04% of the market share.

Riboflavin is mainly used as additives, such as feed additives, food additives, and also pharmaceutical industry. As everybody understanding of riboflavin medicinal value growing, cosmetics industry is becoming the part of riboflavin. Among them, the feed additive account for about 70.96% of the market share.

The worldwide market for Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2024, from 7790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.