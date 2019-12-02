Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), an essential nutrient found mainly in fruits and vegetables. The body requires ascorbic acid in order to form and maintain bones, blood vessels, and skin. Ascorbic acid also promotes the healing of cuts, abrasions and wounds; helps fight infections; inhibits conversion of irritants in smog, tobacco smoke, and certain foods into cancer-causing substances; appears to lessen the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease; helps regulate cholesterol levels; prevents the development of scurvy; appears to lower the risk of developing cataracts; and aids in iron absorption. Ascorbic acid can cause adverse reactions when taken with some drugs.

The biggest consumer of this food additive is food and beverage industry, which counted about 60%; pharmaceutical industry count about 30% of the total demand, while feed industry counted about 7.8% in 2016.

Since 2016, the price of ascorbic acid has increased steadily for several reasons. Factories in China that produce ascorbic acid are seriously considering price increases. From the beginning of 2016, prices of these products began to increase, followed by many other ingredients; starting in Q4, prices began to increase substantially. Ascorbic acid factories are underfunded due to the low price in recent years, resulting in a strong desire to raise prices.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

