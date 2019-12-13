Global Vitamin K3 Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Vitamin K3 vitamin belongs to a family of vitamin K, In general, it is a white or off-white crystallized powder, it will cake after moisture, Soluble in water and hot ethanol, insoluble in ice ethanol, but not soluble in benzene ,ether, and the aqueous solution PH4.7-7. It is stable at room temperature. Easily decomposed when exposed to light, it is sensitive to acidic substances.

At present, domestic and international prices of raw materials are relatively low, which guarantees the vitamin K3 manufacturers gross margins to some extent, but in the next period of time, after rising raw material prices, will make the manufacturers gross profit greatly reduced.

Currently, the high degree of industrial concentration of vitamin K3, which makes domestic manufacturers have significant price control.

