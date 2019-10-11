Global Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Size 2019- Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global "Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market" 2019 to 2024, along with all its significant components that might have a huge influence on the development of the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading industry.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases..

Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

and many more. Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market can be Split into:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

By Applications, the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market can be Split into:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects