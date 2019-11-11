 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Voluntary Carbon offsets Market 2019-2023 Growth, Market Size, Key Developments, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Global "Voluntary Carbon offsets Market" Research Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry. This report analyzes the research on size, share, supply, export, import, revenue, details and cost analysis, sourcing strategy, technology and market impact factor.

About Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Report: Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

Top manufacturers/players: Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Carbon Clear, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, BiofÃ­lica, WayCarbon, CBEEX, Guangzhou Greenstone

Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Voluntary Carbon offsets Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Segment by Type:

  • Industrial
  • Household
  • Energy Industry
  • Other

    Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Segment by Applications:

  • REDD Carbon Offset
  • Renewable Energy
  • Landfill Methane Projects
  • Others

    The Voluntary Carbon offsets Market report depicts the global market of Voluntary Carbon offsets Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Voluntary Carbon offsets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

     

    4 Global Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Voluntary Carbon offsets by Country

     

    6 Europe Voluntary Carbon offsets by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon offsets by Country

     

    8 South America Voluntary Carbon offsets by Country

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Voluntary Carbon offsets by Countries

     

    10 Global Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Segment by Type

     

    11 Global Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Voluntary Carbon offsets Market Forecast (2019-2024)

     

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

     

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    In the end, the Voluntary Carbon offsets Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Voluntary Carbon offsets Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Voluntary Carbon offsets Market covering all important parameters.

