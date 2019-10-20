Global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market 2025: Market Analysis, Trends, Regions, Manufacturers Industry Size and Segments

Global “Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Danelec Marine

Furuno Electric

Japan Radio

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Netwave Systems

Digital Control Systems International

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology

Consilium About Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market: Voyage data recorder (VDR) is a record-keeping device, invented specifically to be installed in a watercraft.The market is driven by various factors such as improved safety standards at sea, introduction of advanced VDR technologies, and proactive usage of VDRs.The global Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market by Applications:

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Market by Types:

General Voyage Data Recorder