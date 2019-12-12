Global Vulkollan Wheels Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The Vulkollan Wheels Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: DesmodurÂ® 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vulkollan Wheels industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Stellana AB,Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster,Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin etc.The Production revenue of Vulkollan Wheels is about 84807 K USD in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption of Vulkollan Wheels, with a sales market share nearly 31.23% in 2015.

The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales market share over 29.81%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important consumption market of Vulkollan Wheels, enjoying 18.50 % sales market share in 2015.Vulkollan Wheels is used in Material Handling and Mechanical Engineering. Report data showed that 36.28 % of the Vulkollan Wheels market demand in Material Handling, 44.25% in Mechanical Engineering in 2015. There are three kinds of Vulkollan Wheels, which are Traction Wheels,Forklift Wheels and Guiding Wheels. Guiding Wheels are wildly used in the Vulkollan Wheels, with a production market share nearly 32.52% in 2015.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Vulkollan Wheels industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Vulkollan Wheels have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stellana AB

Rader Vogel

Wicke

TELLURE

RWM Casters

Acorn Industrial Products

CERVELLATI

Pleiger

Brauer

KUNDERT AG

Watts

UW-ELAST AB

DM Wheel Systems

Revvo Caster

Finn-Valve Oy

Vulkoprin Vulkollan Wheels Market by Types

Traction Wheels

Forklift Wheels

Guiding Wheels

Others Vulkollan Wheels Market by Applications

Materials handling

Mechanical engineering