Global Walkie Talkie Market 2019 Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2024 Shared in Latest Research

"Walkie Talkie Market" Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of years.

Short Details of Walkie Talkie Market Report – A walkie-talkie (more formally known as a handheld transceiver, or HT) is a hand-held, portable, two-way radio transceiver. Its development during the Second World War has been variously credited to Donald L. Hings, radio engineer Alfred J. Gross, and engineering teams at Motorola. Similar designs were created for other armed forces, and after the war, walkie-talkies spread to public safety and eventually commercial and jobsite work. Major characteristics include a half-duplex channel (only one radio transmits at a time, though any number can listen) and a “push-to-talk” (PTT) switch that starts transmission. Typical walkie-talkies resemble a telephone handset, possibly slightly larger but still a single unit, with an antenna mounted on the top of the unit. Where a phones earpiece is only loud enough to be heard by the user, a walkie-talkies built-in speaker can be heard by the user and those in the users immediate vicinity. Hand-held transceivers may be used to communicate between each other, or to vehicle-mounted or base stations.

Global Walkie Talkie market competition by top manufacturers

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD

Icom

Hytera

Sepura

Tait

Cobra

Yaesu

Entel Group

Uniden

Midland

BFDX

Kirisun

Quansheng

HQT

Neolink

Lisheng

Abell

Weierwei

The global Walkie Talkie industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 22.75 % of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, and Uniden among others.

Digital Walkie Talkie covered over 57.32 % of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2017 to 2022.

Worldwide, Government and Public Safety was the largest consumer of Walkie Talkie, which is responsible for about 42.33 percent of Walkie Talkie consumption in 2016.

The worldwide market for Walkie Talkie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 9990 million US$ in 2024, from 5960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Walkie Talkie in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Government and Public Safety

Utilities

Industry and Commerce

Others

Table of Contents

1 Walkie Talkie Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Walkie Talkie

1.2 Classification of Walkie Talkie by Types

1.2.1 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Walkie Talkie Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Walkie Talkie Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Walkie Talkie Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Walkie Talkie Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Walkie Talkie Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Walkie Talkie Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Walkie Talkie Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Walkie Talkie (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Walkie Talkie Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Walkie Talkie Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Walkie Talkie Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Walkie Talkie Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Walkie Talkie Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Walkie Talkie Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Walkie Talkie Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Walkie Talkie Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Walkie Talkie Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Walkie Talkie Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Walkie Talkie Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Walkie Talkie Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Walkie Talkie Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Walkie Talkie Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Walkie Talkie Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

