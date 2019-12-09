 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Waste-to-Energy Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Waste-to-Energy

Global “Waste-to-Energy Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Waste-to-Energy market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Waste-to-Energy Market Are:

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Waste Management
  • A2A
  • Veolia
  • Hitachi Zosen Inova
  • MVV Energie
  • Keppel Seghers
  • Babcock & Wilcox Vlund

    • About Waste-to-Energy Market:

  • Waste-to-energy (WtE) or energy-from-waste (EfW) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste, or the processing of waste into a fuel source. WtE is a form of energy recovery. Most WtE processes generate electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.
  • Waste-to-Energy (WtE) technologies are being presented as an attractive option, to solve not only the pressing waste disposal problems but several other challenges simultaneously, including shortages in power generation, limited space for landfills, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from inappropriate waste disposal. However, the introduction of WtE technologies is often jeopardized, by missing tariff systems to fund investments and operation costs, weak enforcement of environmental laws, and limited qualified staff to run the installed systems in an effective and efficient manner.
  • In 2019, the market size of Waste-to-Energy is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waste-to-Energy.

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Waste-to-Energy:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Waste-to-Energy in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Waste-to-Energy Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Thermal
  • Biological

  • Waste-to-Energy Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Power Plant
  • Heating Plant
  • Other

  • The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Waste-to-Energy?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Waste-to-Energy Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Waste-to-Energy What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Waste-to-Energy What being the manufacturing process of Waste-to-Energy?
    • What will the Waste-to-Energy market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Waste-to-Energy industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Waste-to-Energy Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Waste-to-Energy Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Market Size

    2.2 Waste-to-Energy Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Waste-to-Energy Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Waste-to-Energy Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Waste-to-Energy Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Waste-to-Energy Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Waste-to-Energy Production by Type

    6.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Revenue by Type

    6.3 Waste-to-Energy Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Waste-to-Energy Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

