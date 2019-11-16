Global Water Heater Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Water Heater Market” report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Water Heater market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Water Heater Market:

Venus Home Appliances

AO Smith

Rheem Manufacturing

Siemens

HTP

Ariston Thermo

Bajaj Electricals

Bradford White

Haier Electronics

Noritz

About Water Heater Market:

Water heaters utilize different energy sources to heat the water for various applications. Water heaters are being used for bathing, cooking, cleaning, and also for heating water in various industries.

Growing concerns for energy efficiency is contributing to the increasing demand for electric water heaters. Increasing number of pre-plumbed unvented systems in several new constructions is also driving the demand for electric heaters. Manufacturers are integrating smart heating controls in electric heaters to facilitate ease of use. Electric heaters are being used on a large scale in the commercial sector to assist in production and for staff use.

The global Water Heater market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Global Water Heater Market Report Segment by Types:

Solar Heaters

Electric Heaters

Gas and Propane Heaters

Geothermal Heaters

Global Water Heater Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Water Heater in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

