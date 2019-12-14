Global Water Quality Analyzer Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About Water Quality Analyzer:

Water Quality Analyzers are used to test water for chemical and biological agents, and to measure variables such as clarity and rate of movement. These instruments provide a standard tool that can be used to collect information from various water sources. Water quality testing instruments can monitor water temperature, dissolved oxygen, pH, conductivity, nitrogen/phosphorus concentration, turbidity, macroinvertebrates, and levels of pesticides and toxic chemicals.

Water Quality Analyzer Market Manufactures:

HACH

Xylem

ABB

Emerson

Thermo Scientific

Honeywell

SUEZ (GE)

Endress+Hauser

Yokogawa

Horiba

Metrohm

SWAN

Focused Photonics

Omega

Lovibond

Myron L Company

LaMatte

Lianhua Technology

Shanghai REX Instrument

Portable

Benchtop Water Quality Analyzer Market Applications:

Laboratory

Industrial

Government

Asia-Pacific has the largest global sales volume in Water Quality Analyzer market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Water Quality Analyzer in 2017.

The worldwide market for Water Quality Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 3430 million US$ in 2024, from 2460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Quality Analyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.