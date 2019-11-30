Global Water Sink Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Water Sink Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A Water Sink (also known as Water Sinker, washbowl, hand basin and wash basin) is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. It comes from the Latin word “zinc” Water Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. They also include a drain to remove used water; this drain may itself include a strainer and/or shut-off device and an overflow-prevention device. Water Sinks may also have an integrated soap dispenser.
The classification of Water Sink includes Stainless Steel Water Sinks, Ceramic Water Sinks, Artificial Stone Water Sinks and Others, and the proportion of Stainless Steel Water Sinks in 2016 is about 53.5%.
Water Sink is widely used in Bathroom Water Sinks, Kitchen Water Sinks and other. The most proportion of Water Sink is used in Bathroom Water Sinks, and the consumption proportion is about 45% in 2016.
China is the largest supplier of Water Sink, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Sink, enjoying production market share nearly 24.5% in 2016.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.
Market competition is intense. Franke, Kohler, Blanco, Elkay etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future. There are a lot of manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven.
