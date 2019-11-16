Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Water-Soluble Paints market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Water-Soluble Paints market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Water-Soluble Paints basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13728181

Water soluble paints are coatings in which water is used as a dispersal agent for the resin, thereby making them environment-friendly and easy to use. Water constitutes around 80 percent of the volume of the paint, with traces of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Because of their low VOC content, these coatings are gaining popularity in the US and Western Europe..

Water-Soluble Paints Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akzo Nobel

Asian Paints

Nippon

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams

Valspar

Axalta

Benjamin Moore

Berger Paints

Brillux

DAW Caparol

Diamond Vogel

Dulux Australia

Dunn Edwards

Jotun

Kansai

Materis

Meffert

Nippon

Tikkurila

and many more. Water-Soluble Paints Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Water-Soluble Paints Market can be Split into:

Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble PaintsÂ

Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints. By Applications, the Water-Soluble Paints Market can be Split into:

Architecture

General Industrial

Automotive