Global Water-Soluble Polymer Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends & Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Water-Soluble Polymer market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions.

Water soluble polymer market will be majorly driven by product consumption growth in across water treatment vertical and will augment demand for the water soluble polymers during the forecast timeframe. Rising demand for water soluble polymers from oil & gas vertical will further help the growth of water soluble polymer market, as these products are highly employed in reducing the formation of hydrates in oil & gas pipelines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing initiatives toward guar planting. Guar gum is derived from the endosperms of guar plants. India is the leading producer of guar gum, accounting approximately 81% of the global value. Rajasthan is the leading Indian state that produces approximately 70.12% of guar in India. The Indian government offers subsidies to encourage more guar plantation in the country. Currently, the government is offering 50% subsidy on micronutrient and bio-pesticides utilized in guar plantation. Some vendors, along with cosmetic companies, are undertaking projects to teach farmers on sustainable cultivation methods of guar gum.

BASF

SNF

Ashland

Arkema

Kemira

KURARAY

DuPont

The Dow Chemical

Nitta Gelatin

Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

Guar Gum & Derivatives

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Casein

Gelatin

Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers

Others Water-Soluble Polymer Market Report Segmented by Application:

Industrial

Manufacture

Domestic