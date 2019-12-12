Global Water Tank Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Water Tank Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Water Tank market size.

About Water Tank:

A water tank is a container for storing water. Water tanks are used to provide storage of water for use in many applications, drinking water, irrigation agriculture, fire suppression, agricultural farming, both for plants and livestock, chemical manufacturing, food preparation as well as many other uses. Water tank parameters include the general design of the tank, and choice of construction materials, linings. Various materials are used for making a water tank: plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene), fiberglass, concrete, stone, steel (welded or bolted, carbon, or stainless). Earthen pots also function as water storages. Water tanks are an efficient way to help developing countries to store clean water.

Top Key Players of Water Tank Market:

Major Types covered in the Water Tank Market report are:

Concrete Tank

Metal Tank

Plastic Tank

Fiber Glass Tank Major Applications covered in the Water Tank Market report are:

Commercial

Residential

Municipal

Industrial Scope of Water Tank Market:

North America was the largest market with a market share of 64.34% in 2012 and 64.41% in 2016 with a slight increase. Europe ranked the second markets with the market share of 20.44% in 2016.

Municipal is the largest end-use industry in the market, which accounted 50.43% market share in 2016, as it is engaged in the supply and distribution of potable water to urban, semi-urban, and rural regions. Municipalities look after a vast network of Water Tank to store and deliver water according to the needs of communities. In terms of application, the global Water Tank market has been witnessing significant demand from the oil and gas industry, where hydraulic fracture requires a large amount of water to be stored. The used water after the fracturing process needs to be further stored and treated before being released into the environment. Rise in oil and gas exploration activities has contributed to the demand for Water Tank.

The worldwide market for Water Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.