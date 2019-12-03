Global Waterborne Adhesives Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The Global “Waterborne Adhesives Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Waterborne Adhesives Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Waterborne Adhesives market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Waterborne Adhesives Market: Waterborne adhesives or water-based adhesives are mainly compounded with water as a diluent rather than volatile organic solvent and also they can be considered as low VOC adhesives.

Increasing demand from the automotive and building and construction industry supported by increasing disposable income of middle class families is one of the major factor boosting the demand for the waterborne adhesives in the region.

The global Waterborne Adhesives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterborne Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterborne Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top manufacturers/players:

3M

Dow Chemical

Corning

Ashland

Arkema

Franklin International

Alfa International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hexion

Waterborne Adhesives Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Waterborne Adhesives Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Waterborne Adhesives Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Waterborne Adhesives Market Segment by Types:

Starch/Dextrin Adhesives

Protein/Casein Adhesives

Vinyl Acetate Adhesives

Rubber Latex Adhesives

Others

Waterborne Adhesives Market Segment by Applications:

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Waterborne Adhesives Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Waterborne Adhesives Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Size

2.1.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Waterborne Adhesives Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Waterborne Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waterborne Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Waterborne Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Waterborne Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Waterborne Adhesives Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterborne Adhesives Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Waterborne Adhesives Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Waterborne Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Waterborne Adhesives Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Waterborne Adhesives Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Waterborne Adhesives Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Waterborne Adhesives Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Waterborne Adhesives Market covering all important parameters.

