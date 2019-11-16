Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Waterborne Architectural Coatings market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Waterborne Architectural Coatings market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Waterborne Architectural Coatings basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability..

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints India

and many more. Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market can be Split into:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC. By Applications, the Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market can be Split into:

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Packaging