Global Wearable Apps Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Wearable apps are wearable device-based applications that allow consumers to track and monitor their fitness levels and sports activities, keep a check on online transactions, and navigate maps using devices such as fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart glasses. These apps allow users to keep track of their heart rate, blood pressure, and the calories burned during a workout. Wearable apps are gaining popularity in the healthcare and industrial segments. They help to optimize operational efficiency. Most of the wearable apps work when they are synced with smartphones. However, as the technology is growing, a large number of vendors are creating stand-alone apps that can be installed in wearable devices, especially in smartwatches..

Apple

Fitbit

Google

Samsung Electronics

Appster

DMI

Fuzz Productions

Intellectsoft

Intersog

LeewayHertz

PointClear Solutions

Redmadrobot

Sourcebits

Touch Instinct

Worry Free Labs

and many more. Wearable Apps Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Smartwatch Wearable Apps

Fitness Band Wearable Apps

Smart Glass Wearable Apps.

Online